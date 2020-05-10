Mountbatten Hospice is celebrating 30 years of its prestigious Walk The Wight event – which is taking place virtually this year because of coronavirus.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, we are being asked to walk up the stairs at home or walk around the garden for this year’s fundraiser.

Around 3,000 Islanders signed up to the event – which usually sees around 8,000 take up the challenge, however, Mountbatten’s Cheif Executive says it is not too late to sign up.

Speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Nigel Hartley said, you can sign up today (Sunday).

Mr Hartley said:

“It is a tough time and what we want to make today about is about celebrating, there has been a fabulous response from Islanders and of course we want to try and capture some of the energy and passion of people that have decided to Walk The Wight there way… “People can still sign up today and walk until the end of the month.”

He added he wants the Island to come together at 6pm and clap to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, Mountbatten is also asking us to send them photos via their social media.

Find out more details about how to take part this year here.



