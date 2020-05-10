A couple on the Isle of Wight have celebrated what would have been their wedding day with a run with a twist!

Keith Ruth and Carolyn Ward found themselves being forced to miss out on what was planned to be the happiest day of their lives – their wedding day – due to lockdown restrictions.

However, the couple from Ryde were undeterred and donned their wedding day attire, along with pairs of trainers, and took to the the streets for a ‘It’s Not Our Wedding Day’ run!

The pair ran a 10km route around Ryde on Saturday morning and chose to run past the homes of friends and fellow runners.

The occasion was photographed by LH 4 Photography, who would’ve been taking snaps on the big day.

Carolyn and Keith said:

"We were overwhelmed that so many of you wanted to wave and cheer us on with our 'Not a Wedding Day Run'. "Thank you all so much for your kind words, we had a great run."






