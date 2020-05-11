New temporary road restrictions on Briddlesford Road come into force today (Monday).

The road is one-way, in a north to south direction.

Access is only via Long Lane and Staplers Road.

The changes have been made for the reopening of Lynnbottom Waste and Recycling Centre.

Anyone wanting to access the tip, MUST book a slot.

The Isle of Wight Council says there will also only be a limited number of items that can be taken to the HWRC:

• Garden waste

• Asbestos and plasterboard with a permit ONLY (plus booking slot).

• Waste electronics and electrical equipment (WEEE) no larger than an under-counter fridge.

• Batteries

• Wood (man Made and natural)

• Hard Plastics.

No general waste (non-recyclable/black bin), rubble, soil or DIY waste will be accepted on site.

No vans, trailers or pickup trucks will be admitted in order to maintain flow of car-sized vehicle waste

Afton Marsh will reopen on Saturday (16).

You can book a slot here – https://www.iow.gov.uk/hwrcbooking/



