Organisers have said the difficult decision was made due to social distancing measures and no guarantee things would have changed enough by July.

However, Newport Carnival Association has said it will be back in 2021.

Carnival spokesperson, Paddy McHugh, said:

“Sadly, the time has come where as a committee we have had to make the decision to cancel this year’s summer carnival season.

“In the light of the current situation regarding COVID-19, it would just not be possible to manage social distancing along the route of the Parade.

“We have to ensure the safety of all participants and the members of the public attending and supporting us are safe.

“As much as we would love to be able to carry out this year’s carnival season, it seems the only right thing to do. So much time and effort go into organising carnivals, building floats and relying heavily on sponsors, it is not a suitable time to put extra strain on businesses, especially as so many have been closed for so long.

“Along with our friends from other committees across the Island, it is heart-breaking to make these decisions and not something we take lightly.

“The Queens Selection Night would have normally taken place by now, but postponed due to the virus, but, inevitably, there will not be time or guarantees we will be out of this pandemic before July.

“However, we are a strong committee and will be committing to hopefully have our Christmas Parade again towards the end of this year (If the Government allows) and will bounce back for our summer carnival season in 2021.

“We would like to thank all of the bands that support us each year including Medina Marching Band, Vectis Corp Of Drums, Wight Diamonds, The IW Highland Pipes and Drums and of course Fat Samba.

“Along with all other entries from families, schools, fire service and others. A special thank you to Stubbing Brothers for their yearly use of their towing vehicle.

“Please help us come back bigger better in 2021 and start thinking about what you can do to participate. If you need any help or any further information, please email [email protected]”