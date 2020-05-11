The man behind the coronavirus app being trialled on the Isle of Wight says the new technology “has the potential to save thousands of lives” and the Island is a “microcosm of the entire country” for the initial phase of the roll-out.

This week the Isle of Wight will lead the nation with the introduction of swab testing kits and Public Health England’s contact-tracing team – which will both work alongside the app.

It comes as first reported by Isle of Wight Radio, over 50,000 Islanders have now downloaded the app – which has lead to an average of 25 people a day being treated for COVID-19 -after reporting it via the technology.

Public Health Doctor Geraint Lewis is the Senior Responsible Owner (SRO) of the coronavirus app and is being supported by multi-disciplinary specialists to ensure the trial is a success.

Data privacy concerns about the app?

Dr Lewis told Isle of Wight Radio a large number of the population needs to download the app for it to be “maximumly successful” – which is why – he says – people’s privacy has been the top priority.

He told Isle of Wight Radio:

“People are asked for minimum amounts of data (the first part of your postcode) and We make sure everything we do is ethical and secure. “The app doesn’t know your geographical location it only knows the distance between two app user’s mobile phones.”

“Every caller has been a genuine Isle of Wight person”

App developers have worked with behavioural scientists to make the app user-friendly and reduce the risk of hackers or individuals abusing the system and reporting fake symptoms.

If people on the mainland enter an Isle of Wight postcode then claim to have symptoms to receive a test – the kit will only be sent to an address on the Isle of Wight – within 24 hours, according to Dr Lewis.

However, Dr Lewis reassured Isle of Wight Radio, to his knowledge every person contacting the helpline – so far – to request a test via the app “has been genuine”.

If you have been near someone who has reported symptoms of COVID-19 – the app will have this message for you with instructions on what to do next.

Are you having technical issues with the app?

The technology needs IOS version 11 upwards and Android 8 upwards – with Huawei phones not yet compatible with the app – which Dr Lewis says is being worked on.

He said:

“The operating system an older phone uses might not be compatible with the App – we are encouraging people – where possible – to upgrade to the latest operating system. “Unfortunately, there are some older phones that don’t have this low energy bluetooth in them -unfortunately we can’t do anything about this and the App relies on this to work”.

Give your feedback about the app here.





