Cowes Enterprise College has announced it will temporarily shut for a week, following a ‘positive test result.’

The school, which as been providing childcare for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic, says it is closing to allow for a ‘deep clean’.

The Ormiston Trust, which runs the school, says it will reopen on 18 May.

Please be aware that the academy will be closed for childcare until Monday 18th May. This will enable us to carry out a deep clean across the site following the information of a positive test result. — Cowes Enterprise College (@CowesEC) May 11, 2020

Due to the school closure, any enquiries to the academy until Monday 18th May, will need to go through [email protected] — Cowes Enterprise College (@CowesEC) May 11, 2020

Isle of Wight Radio has approached Cowes Enterprise College and the Isle of Wight Council for a comment.



