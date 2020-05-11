Cowes Enterprise College

Cowes Enterprise College has announced it will temporarily shut for a week, following a ‘positive test result.’

The school, which as been providing childcare for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic, says it is closing to allow for a ‘deep clean’.

The Ormiston Trust, which runs the school, says it will reopen on 18 May.

Isle of Wight Radio has approached Cowes Enterprise College and the Isle of Wight Council for a comment.

