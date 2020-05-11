A £14 million fund has been announced by Number Ten to cover the costs of zoos and aquariums – which has been welcomed by the Island’s MP Bob Seely.

It comes as the Isle of Wight Zoo launched a new fundraising target last month (April) to survive the coronavirus pandemic- as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

The financial support was announced by the Government last week and will help zoos cover costs relating to animal keeping such as feed, heating and security.

Mr Seely said:

“This is good news for our local zoo and could also be good news for some of our other animal attractions if they meet the eligibility criteria. I welcome their feedback on this support package. “Zoo across the country have lost income due to the social distancing guidelines forcing closure, yet they must still care for the animals and ensure their needs are met. “I hope that this fund will help the Isle of Wight Zoo to get through this difficult time.”

Animal Welfare Minister, Lord Goldsmith, said:

“We know that many of our zoos are facing real pressure as a consequence of coronavirus, and we have made support available to them, including business rates relief and the business interruption loan scheme. “This new Zoo Support Fund is designed to help those that need additional support to maintain the welfare of their animals. “Establishments covered by the Zoo Licensing Act will be able to bid for a portion of the £14 million that has been made available. Individual grant awards will be capped at £100,000.”

