Boris Johnson has altered the government’s advice ahead of the UK entering its eighth week of lockdown.

The slogan of stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives has been changed to stay alert, control the virus, save lives.

The prime minister set out a conditional plan for easing the coronavirus lockdown in England, which sets out three phases.

But the loosening of restrictions will be based on scientific advice, such as keeping the ‘R number’ below 1.

What changes this week?

Monday

Work: People who can’t work from home should now travel to their workplace – but avoid public transport if possible. Those who can still work from home should continue.

Wednesday

Exercise: Unlimited amounts are permitted – not just once a day.

Possible to meet with a friend: Sitting in the park, including sunbathing and perhaps a kickabout, is permitted. A government minister said those activities could be done with one person from another household if the two-metre rule is adhered to.

Driving to places such as parks or beaches is also allowed for outdoor activity – but the travel can only be within England and with members of the same household.

Playing outdoor sport is permitted with members of the same household. Tennis courts and golf clubs can reopen, so long as social distancing measures are enforced. Other permitted activities include water sports and angling.

Fines for breaking lockdown rules increase from £60 to £100. Repeat offenders will see the fine double for each subsequent breach to a maximum of £3,200

June

Schools: Some classes could resume, starting with with primary reception pupils, Year 1 and Year 6. The prime minister said the earliest return would be 1 June – but teaching unions have expressed serious doubts.

Secondary pupils with exams next year will hopefully get some time with teachers before the summer, the PM said.

Shops: A phased reopening could begin. Mr Johnson said 1 June would be the earliest possible date and promised more detail to come.

July

Restaurants and hotels: July is the earliest point at which some of the hospitality industry and other public places could re-open, the PM said. But only if they are safe and enforce social distancing.

What about the rest of the UK?

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland make their own decisions on health, so Mr Johnson’s announcement only applies to England.

Wales announced a slight easing on Friday so that people can exercise more than once a day.

:: Listen to Sophy Ridge on Sunday on Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

It also said garden centres could reopen and local authorities will start planning how to safely open libraries and recycling centres.

The cap on exercise was also scrapped by Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, on Sunday.

However, she warned that it was not an excuse to meet in groups at parks or beaches, to sunbathe or have picnics and barbecues.

Northern Ireland’s roadmap will be announced this week and only minor changes are expected.

http://ooyala.news.sky.com/o5M29majE65ex48Rw6KTWHIX3NoqiKl-/DOcJ-FxaFrRg4gtDEwOjIwbTowODE7WK

(c) Sky News 2020: Coronavirus lockdown: Can you see your friends? What are you allowed to do now?



