“Staying alert for the vast majority of people still means staying at home as much as possible”, says the Prime Minister – who has revealed the new Government slogan – “stay alert but stay at home if you can”.

Speaking at today’s (Monday’s) daily news briefing, Mr Johnson says the country is “now in a position to begin moving to level three in steps” – down from level four in easing lockdown.

It follows yesterday’s announcement from Boris Johnson who revealed the first phase of “modifying” lockdown measures, adding social distancing measures remain in place.

Today Boris Johnson says if he thinks the “alert level” will go up across the country, the Government will not continue with the planned steps and says we must “avoid what would be a disastrous second peak that overwhelms the NHS”.

Mr Johnson said:

“What we do want is people who cannot work from home whose jobs do require them to go to work to talk to their employers about doing that”.

He added that workplaces “should be safe” and “COVID-secure” and only when that happens should they go into work.

Meanwhile, as of today, there have now been 31 coronavirus-related hospital deaths on the Island, bringing the total number of hospital deaths to 31 – as previously reported.

32,065 people have now died with the virus in all settings across the country – an increase of 210 in 24 hours.

According to the latest Government figures – there have been 155 cases on the Island.



