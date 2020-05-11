“Any partial re-opening of schools has to take place cautiously with the safety of children and staff given paramount importance”, says the Isle of Wight Council.

It follows last nights announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson where he said primary schools will reopen “at the earliest” on June 1.

Boris Johnson failed to mention specific timings but said students would return gradually – beginning with reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

This afternoon he told MPs in the House of Commons the plans to “gradually” reopen schools were “all conditional and all provisional”, adding that guidance about safety in schools would be published soon and “the environment will be different”.

An Isle of Wight Council Spokesperson told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We understand that the Department for Education will be producing detailed guidance outlining the measures schools take in relation to partial reopening. As soon as that is received we will work with school leaders on how that guidance can be interpreted operationally to ensure children and staff are kept safe.”





