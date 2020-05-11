The Isle of Wight’s cross-Solent operators say there will be no changes to their current services, despite the Prime Minister welcoming travel to outdoor space ‘irrespective of distance’.

Boris Johnson announced the new plans as part of the Government’s ‘road map’ to reopening society.

Although he is encouraging “unlimited exercise”, the PM said people should not travel with someone from outside their household unless they can practise social distancing – for example by cycling.

His announcement prompted concerns from Islanders that people may flock here for leisure purposes, such as day trips to the beach.

Vix Lowthian, spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Green Party, said:

“Normally we would welcome visitors. But we are currently in a government app trial, primarily because we are an island and can keep a control area. The trial will be in jeopardy and island residents at risk if a swarm of overners descend on us this week. St Mary’s may not cope with a second wave of mainland coronavirus patients. “We must put more security at our ports to deter people who are not residents, key workers or with a valid reason to come here. We should be trialling temperature testing at our entry ports, and helping Lead The Way for the nation in how to manage new arrivals. This is what the app trial is all about – trialling technological and manual long term solutions to the coronavirus crisis.”

However, Wightlink says that bookings should only be made for ‘essential travel’ and its current arrangements remain in place.

This has also been echoed by Red Funnel. A spokesperson for the ferry firm said that ‘holiday makers and non-essential travellers are following government advice’:

“Red Funnel is fully committed to supporting the Isle of Wight and continues to follow the

latest government guidelines regarding COVID-19. “Following the government’s update on Sunday 10 May, Red Funnel has not made any additional changes and at this time, has not been advised to do so. We understand a range of measures are being considered by the government and we will follow all guidelines and protocol put in place to protect our communities. “At present, we are continuing to see essential freight traffic and individuals travelling for

essential reasons using our service, this includes NHS and emergency workers. Given the

unprecedented level of booking amendment and cancellation requests we are receiving,

our observation is that holiday makers and non-essential travellers are following

government advice. “We will continue to monitor bookings and uphold social distancing measures as we continue to maintain a lifeline service to the Island.”

Hovertravel says it continues to work with Red Funnel and Wightlink through the Isle of Wight Transport Infrastructure Board:

“At the moment we have no new information regarding the provision of Hovertravel flights across the Solent. We will provide updates when we have received and processed new details from the Government.”





