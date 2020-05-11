A website that brings together a wide range of local and national resources to help Islanders manage mental health issues has been launched by NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group.

The site – iwmentalhealth.co.uk – has information on self-help tools including links to apps, videos and workshops, helpline numbers and local support services and groups.

The site has been developed partially to provide support during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, but will also be a permanent feature of the Island’s mental health resources.

James Seward, Locality Director and Head of Mental Health for the CCG, said:

“Now more than ever we have more access to help and support for our mental health – however we recognise that it can, at times, be challenging to try and find what support and information is available. “That’s why we have launched the Isle of Wight Community Mental Health Support Hub – a website which brings together a wide range of local and national resources to signpost you to the support you need to help you manage your mental health.”

The site has been compiled with the help of service users, service providers and a number of organisations offering mental health support on the Island.

James added:

“A key part of developing this website is to ensure we did this with our partners and with those who have used our services so that we have a comprehensive, user-friendly site. “It’s great to see the amount of mental health support and services has expanded both locally and nationally and we want to ensure you are able to access this quickly and easily, should you need to. “Our mental health is so important, but we know often people don’t speak out soon enough if they are dealing with issues. “The current coronavirus pandemic, lockdown and changes to our way of life, will undoubtedly be having an impact on our mental health. “That’s why we wanted to get this site up-and-running as soon as possible and I want to say thank you to all colleagues and partners involved to get this off the ground so swiftly. “Of course the website remains in development and will evolve and be updated with your feedback –so we are keen to hear about your experiences of using the site, what you think works well and any improvements that could be made to improve it further.”

Dr Lesley Stevens, Director of Mental Health and Learning Disabilities for Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“We welcome this website as it allows the people who use our services, and their families, to easily and quickly find a range of information about mental health and learning disabilities. “Our staff, too, will find this site helpful especially as we are increasingly working with a range of other partners to provide mental health support – and so a platform that allows us to quickly see who might be best placed to help a patient can only be a good thing.”

During the coronavirus outbreak some services have to temporarily limit their face- face contact, so people are advised to call those services directly for more details if required.



