Most of us hang bunting or fly Union Jack flags to mark Victory in Europe Day – but a retired musician on the Isle of Wight has celebrated in an unusual way at his home in Ventnor.

EXCLUSIVE

Scroll for a video of Paul and his drums

Paul Girad, who’s 87, has been banging his 50- year old Latin American bongo drums from his home in Castle Court – not only to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day – but also to remember the first time he was paid (ten shillings) to perform at the age of twelve.

Paul, who also used to work for the Department for Health in the 1960s told Isle of Wight Radio he moved here 35 year’s ago “for the music scene” – performing with local bands across the Island.

Watch a video of Paul here…