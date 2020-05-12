The Isle of Wight’s Burger King will be reopening next week (Monday) as a drive-thru only, according to the fast food company.

Following the latest Government coronavirus advice, some premises will be partially reopening in the coming days and weeks.

The global chain has its only drive-thru restaurant at the Coppins Bridge Retail Park in Newport.

Burger King has announced it will open a further 72 stores from next Monday (18) that will be based across England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales – including the Isle of Wight.

A Burger King spokesperson told Isle of Wight Radio:

“Safety is Burger King’s number one priority, and to enable restaurants to continue to re-open a number of procedures have been put in place to safeguard the health of both Burger King employees and customers, following detailed operational testing. “These include additional PPE such as masks and gloves for staff, stringent cleaning measures, contactless delivery options via Deliveroo and Just Eat and all Burger King staff comprehensively trained on the Government’s social distancing measures – including how to run kitchens hygienically, whilst abiding by them.”

FULL LIST OF RESTAURANTS RE-OPENING ON 18TH MAY

Bilston – WV1 2UN – open for Drive Thru

Boston – PE21 7NE – open for Drive Thru

Burnley – BB11 2EG – open for Drive Thru

Bury – BL9 7PJ – open for Drive Thru

Cribs Causeway – BS10 7SR – open for Drive Thru

Durham – DH6 5JY – open for Drive Thru

Egham – TW20 9AZ – open for Drive Thru

Glasgow – PA14 5EP – open for Drive Thru

Hull – HU7 0BA – open for Drive Thru

Inverness – 1V2 7JD – open for Drive Thru

Irvine – KA12 8AG – open for Drive Thru

Kilmarnock – KA1 3XF – open for Drive Thru

Mansfield – NG18 1HA – open for Drive Thru

Newport – PO30 2TA – open for Drive Thru

Nott Lady Bay – NG2 2GZ – open for Drive Thru

Scunthorpe – DN16 1UN – open for Drive Thru

Thurrock – RM20 3LP – open for Drive Thru





