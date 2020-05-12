Busy Bee Garden Centre will reopen tomorrow (Wednesday) following the Government’s updated guidelines for businesses.
Customers are reminded about social distancing measures, which will be in place at the Ryde centre.
Spaced queuing areas, no under 16s, and only two members of each household in the store at the same time are among the new measures being enforced.
The Olive Tree Restaurant, customer toilets, gift area, clothing and bedding will remain shut.
In a statement, Busy Bee said:
“Here at Busy Bee Garden Centre we have implemented new measures to ensure the safety of both our customers and our staff.
“We ask all of our customers to please be aware of these measures and to make allowances for the changes when shopping with us.
“As in many other shops, customer numbers within the store will be limited and to allow for this there will be a spaced queuing area, customers will then be advised by a member of staff when they are allowed to enter the store.
“To assist with the limiting of customer numbers we will only be allowing 2 members of each household into the store at any one time and ask that under 16s not be brought into the store.
“We will also not allow customers to bring in dogs (except for assistance dogs) for the foreseeable future, Dogs should not be left in cars either so please leave them at home.
“It is important that customers have an idea of the products that they wish to buy before arriving, prolonged browsing within the store will hold up the flow of customers and mean that customers are here for a lot longer than they need to be.
“We have implemented a one way system throughout the store with navigation markers indicating the direction of travel, please abide by these as they are there to help with social distancing.
“All customers are to use a trolley to help with social distancing.
“The Till area has a spaced queuing system, as well as screens for the protection of staff and customer alike.
“We ask that customers pay by card and our contactless limit has been increased to £45 we will not for the foreseeable future accept cash so please bare this in mind before your visit.
“Sanitiser stations will be sited around the store in key areas, for example near the trolleys and entrance.
“The Olive Restaurant ,gift area, clothing and bedding sections will remain closed until further notice.
“Customer toilets will also be closed.
“Please be responsible and respectful to both staff and other customers, these are difficult times that can be frustrating but we are all in this together and only by working together can we re-open with safe and relatively stress free conditions.
“Thank you.”