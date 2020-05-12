“As in many other shops, customer numbers within the store will be limited and to allow for this there will be a spaced queuing area, customers will then be advised by a member of staff when they are allowed to enter the store.

“To assist with the limiting of customer numbers we will only be allowing 2 members of each household into the store at any one time and ask that under 16s not be brought into the store.

“We will also not allow customers to bring in dogs (except for assistance dogs) for the foreseeable future, Dogs should not be left in cars either so please leave them at home.

“It is important that customers have an idea of the products that they wish to buy before arriving, prolonged browsing within the store will hold up the flow of customers and mean that customers are here for a lot longer than they need to be.

“We have implemented a one way system throughout the store with navigation markers indicating the direction of travel, please abide by these as they are there to help with social distancing.

“All customers are to use a trolley to help with social distancing.

“The Till area has a spaced queuing system, as well as screens for the protection of staff and customer alike.

“We ask that customers pay by card and our contactless limit has been increased to £45 we will not for the foreseeable future accept cash so please bare this in mind before your visit.

“Sanitiser stations will be sited around the store in key areas, for example near the trolleys and entrance.

“The Olive Restaurant ,gift area, clothing and bedding sections will remain closed until further notice.