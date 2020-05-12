There has been a rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases – and hospital deaths – on the Isle of Wight.

156 people have now tested positive for the virus here, according to official figures. That number continues to rise following the introduction of a mobile testing centre in Newport.

32 people have now died with the illness at St Mary’s Hospital. The total number of fatalities in all settings stands at 46, as previously reported.

25 people have recovered from COVID-19 and been discharged from hospital here, according to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

Although, we’re yet to hear from the trust regarding figures this week.



