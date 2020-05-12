It’s the news that the Isle of Wight’s chicken fans have been waiting for – Newport’s KFC is to reopen on Thursday!

The store, which closed in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, is to reopen as a drive-thru only restaurant on May 14.

The store will be running a limited menu when it reopens and if you’re planning to head in and get your KFC fix, you’ll need to be aware that only card and contactless payments will be accepted.

Some of the items that you won’t be able to order include wraps, krushems, and rice boxes.

The company hopes to reopen as many KFC’s as possible by the end of June.





