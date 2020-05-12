Kai, Freshwater Fire Station

An Isle of Wight 4-year-old has handed out 100 sunflowers he has grown himself – to spread sunshine and happiness during the pandemic.

Kai dropped off a sunflower and a bag of biscuits today (Tuesday) to Freshwater Fire Fighters.

