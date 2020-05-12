“Funding is not easy to attain and it appears to be a lengthy process with no guarantees at the end,” that’s from Monkey Haven’s Kelly Wickes – who’s Father founded the Primate Rescue Centre.

It comes as Amazon Zoo World Park said the Government package to support zoos and aquariums “will not help for long” – as exclusively reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

The team at Monkey Haven in Newport say they will not know if they are eligible for the £14 million funding from the Government until July.

Monkey Haven also says it usually relies on a busy Easter but it is currently dependant on “kindness and support” from the general public dropping off donations.

The Primate Centre’s Kelly Wickes told Isle of Wight Radio, ‘it’s extremely worrying times and goodness knows what the future holds for our charity’.

She added:

“We are so thankful to everyone who has helped support our charity since we had to close, we wouldn’t be able to get by without the generosity and support of the IOW community and beyond. Funding is not easy to attain and it appears to be a lengthy process with no guarantees at the end, so it leaves the smaller animal charities, like us, in limbo.”

If you would like to donate to the charity’s GoFundMe appeal, do so here.



