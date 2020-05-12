The Government’s job retention scheme will be extended until the end of October, the Chancellor has announced today (Tuesday).

Speaking in the House of Commons, Rishi Sunak confirmed that all workers – including here on the Island – will continue to receive 80% of salary from the scheme.

7.5 million jobs have now been furloughed in the UK.

As well as the extension, Mr Sunak has promised “greater flexibility” to support the transition back to work. Employers currently using the scheme will be able to bring furloughed employees back part-time.

The Government says it will ask employers to start sharing the costs of paying people’s salaries.

More follows.



