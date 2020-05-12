The Chancellor says the Isle of Wight and its tourism sector is “very much” in the Government’s mind, as he announced plans to extend the job retention scheme.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the furlough scheme will continue until the end of October.

Rishi Sunak says that all workers – including here on the Island – will still receive 80% of salary from the scheme.

Speaking via video link from the Island, Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely asked what the Government planned to do to help the tourism sector here.

He said:

“The Isle of Wight is Britain’s festival Island and has a unique tourism sector supported by events and arts and music and sport. “Can the Chancellor confirm that the furlough extension will help Islanders in this devastated part of the economy and will ministers meet with me and others to discuss how we further protect the visitor and festival economy which relies on specific parts of the year, sometimes only weekends, to generate an entire annual livelihood?”

Mr Sunak praised Islanders for their help in trialling the new track, trace and test app, rolled out here last week. Read more on that here.

He said:

“Well can I start by conveying mine, and the whole houses thanks, for his constituents and the role that they are playing trialling the new app that will be important as we look to gain control of this virus. Please pass on our thanks. “They are very much in our mind. That sector that he mentioned is one that we know is struggling and we know will need support. The document that was published yesterday by the Government talks about an industry task force so I look forward to working with him and others so we can chart a future in the leisure and hospitality sectors.”





