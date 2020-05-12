A man has been arrested following a police pursuit in Wootton after a driver failed to stop.

Posting on Facebook, police have said that shortly after 4pm yesterday (Monday) an officer was on patrol when he spotted a silver Volkswagen Polo in Wootton.

The officer requested that the vehicle stop, however it failed to do so.

A pursuit then took place travelling from Wootton, through Firestone Copse to Binstead – before heading back to the Wootton area where the driver decamped on New Road.

The driver was detained after a short foot chase by Police Dog Bruno and his handler – and one of the armed response officers who had joined the pursuit.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "A 23 year old male was arrested for driving without a full licence, no insurance, failing to stop for police and for providing a positive drug wipe (drug driving). "He has been Released Under Investigation to allow the blood sample to be sent for analysis in relation to the drug driving." The vehicle has been seized and collected by Stag Lane motors.






