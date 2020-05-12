Boris Johnson has revealed his timescale for when ‘normal life’ could start to resume, but he warned that those dates were the ‘earliest possible’ and could be moved back.

Wearing face coverings on public transport or in enclosed spaces such as shops is now among official advice to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

The Government has also suggested washing clothes regularly and keeping rooms well ventilated.

TOMORROW (Wednesday):

■ Face coverings advised when on public transport and in enclosed spaces, in a bid to get people safely back to work.

■ Employees in sectors including food production, construction, manufacturing, logistics, distribution and scientific research in laboratories should go back to work.

■ Meeting one other person from another household in an outdoor area will be allowed – while maintaining social distancing.

■ Sunbathing and picnics will be allowed, as will unlimited outdoor exercise.

■ Outdoor sports, including tennis, golf and angling, will be allowed with one other person from another household – but social distancing must be maintained.

■ Garden centres can reopen.

■ People can drive to outdoor spaces anywhere in England. JUNE 1

■ Households could be able to mix with one other in a ‘bubble’ to prevent social isolation.

■ Major sports could be played behind closed doors.

■ Schools will start a phased reopening for reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils in small classes.

■ All primary school children to get a month in class before the summer holidays.

■ Some social gatherings could be allowed for small weddings.

■ Non-essential retail outlets could reopen.

■ Most travellers arriving at British ports and airports will be required to self-isolate for two weeks or face a £1,000 fine. JULY 4

■ Some pubs, hairdressers, cinemas, restaurants and places of worship could reopen subject to social distancing measures. But no word on secondary schools reopening. ■ Face coverings advised when on public transport and in enclosed spaces, in a bid to get people safely back to work.■ Employees in sectors including food production, construction, manufacturing, logistics, distribution and scientific research in laboratories should go back to work.■ Meeting one other person from another household in an outdoor area will be allowed – while maintaining social distancing.■ Sunbathing and picnics will be allowed, as will unlimited outdoor exercise.■ Outdoor sports, including tennis, golf and angling, will be allowed with one other person from another household – but social distancing must be maintained.■ Garden centres can reopen.■ People can drive to outdoor spaces anywhere in England.





