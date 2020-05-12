Ryde Carnival – Britain’s oldest – is the latest to cancel its 2020 parade amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It follows the news that Newport and Sandown carnivals will also not go ahead.

Ryde Carnival says the decision has been made to ensure the “safety of participants, spectators and volunteers.”

A spokesperson says:

“Ryde Carnival’s committee has made the painful decision to cancel this years Carnivals and events. “We are planning on doing some form of parade once larger gatherings are permitted, so keep watching this space! In the meantime we will be uploading puzzles and activities to help keep you entertained. “We share the disappointment with our Carnival Royalty who were chosen back in February long before the lockdown came into effect. They will be unable to fulfil their dreams this year, however they have agreed to retain their roles for 2021, and we thank them for their patience and their commitment to Ryde Carnival. “Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years especially Ryde Town Council. Many small businesses have shown us great support each year, let’s repay them by shopping locally when they reopen. “Ryde Carnival will be back bigger and better than ever in 2021!”

The carnival committee is appealing for volunteers for next year.

If you are interested you can email at [email protected] or message the Ryde Carnival Facebook page, here.



