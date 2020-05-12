With football at grassroots level declared null and void this season, players on the Isle of Wight have found themselves with some extra spare time.

Having just about got over the disappointment of missing out on playing in the Hampshire Cup Final, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Shanklin players have recreated some of their favourite goal celebrations.

Captain Iain Seabrook managed his best Roger Milla impression, re-enacting his Cameroon corner flag dance from World Cup 1990, while Manager Paul Haward, pretended he was Gazza in the dentist’s chair at Euro ’96 (main picture).

Other celebrations include Assistant Manager, Mark Woodhouse, serving a knockout blow as Wayne Rooney, striker Pete Wilson tensing up as Mario Balotelli, Wayne Newnham doing his best Jurgen Kilinsmann dive and Ryan Hills becoming Jimmy Bullard impression.

You can watch the video here:

Shanklin FCs lockdown celebrations While in lockdown our first team have recreated some famous football celebrations from over the years! Gepostet von Shanklin Football Club am Montag, 11. Mai 2020





