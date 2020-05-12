“We are fighting to survive but things are not looking good for us for the coming years”, says the manager of Amazon World Zoo Park.

It comes as the Government announced a £14 million financial package for zoos and aquariums to survive the coronavirus pandemic – as previously reported.

The manager of the site has told Isle of Wight Radio it has applied for the support but it is understood the running cost to keep the zoo afloat is around £300,000 a year.

Speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio Zoo Manager Rob Westby said:

“We have applied for the zoo support from the Government however £100,000 will not help us for long. “We are not expecting to get any tourism season this year and therefore we may not see any income before easter 2021. “Amazon world zoo park has the largest collection of animals on the Isle of wight and has more over heads than other animal attractions on the island.”





