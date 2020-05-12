The shocking moment a car jumps a red light near Yarbridge, narrowly missing another, has been caught on camera.

*Updated*

Dash cam footage shows a car appearing to speed through a set of lights at the junction, close to the Yarbridge Inn.

The incident happened at around 11.50am today (Tuesday).

In the clip, the car can be seen going agonisingly close to another. Luckily, the driver of the other vehicle manages to put their brakes on just in time.

Isle of Wight Radio has been told that those in the blue car have not been hurt but “are a bit shook up” by the incident.

Watch below…

Isle of Wight Radio has asked Hampshire Constabulary for a comment.

*Updated 4.19pm*

Hampshire Constabulary says the vehicle evaded officers and was lost.

It is not yet clear why the vehicle was being stopped.

A spokesperson said:

“Police attempted to stop the vehicle on Morton Road, Sandown, at approximately 11.50 this morning (12 May). “The vehicle made off from police and there was a pursuit, however the vehicle evaded officers and was lost.”





