NHS worker at St Mary’s Hospital, Steve Double, has donated 30 plants to members of the community who have been socially isolated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Double has given 30 geraniums away to Islanders to boost their wellbeing – a simple plant that symbolises good health and friendship.

As a result of the gesture, nursery Care in the Garden has since donated a further 300 plants which will be distributed to similar members of our community through Age UK Isle of Wight’s network of staff and volunteers.

Mr Double said:

“I am so pleased that two key organisations on the Island have taken up this idea which

will spread warmth and smiles to vulnerable members of our community”

John Goodenough founder of Care in the Garden said:

“The donation of plants for distribution is made on behalf of all our staff. All of us at Care in the Garden know that plants bring sunshine into our lives and we just wanted to share that with the most isolated and vulnerable in our community.”

Jo Dare, CEO Age UK Isle of Wight said:

“The geranium as a symbol of good health and friendship is so apt in our current times, we so appreciate having the opportunity to work alongside Care in the Garden to brighten up someone’s day when they are self-isolating and stuck at home”.





