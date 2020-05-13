Age UK Isle of Wight (AUKIW) is offering support to older Island residents to download the Covid-19 Track and Trace App.

This help can be delivered through telephone and online support – to give older residents the confidence to use the application or to answer technical questions.

Scroll for a video of how to download the app…

Ongoing help and advice is available to users if they receive notification from the app about contact or experienced user issues.

Jo Dare, Age UK Isle of Wight CEO said:

“We appreciate that some older residents may have questions about aspects of using this app including which types of smart phone the app will work with and what information the app holds about each individual. “Others may lack the confidence to try and download the app, we have staff and community digital volunteers who might be able to help with this. “As people aged over 70 have been self-isolating and staying at home, we believe it is possible that older people felt the app wasn’t needed by them. We all hope that over the coming weeks and months, with the easing of restrictions, more older people may want to use the app and we are here to help them.”

Watch a video featuring Geoff Underwood, former High Sheriff of the Isle of Wight, demonstrating how to download the app…

Information can also be found at www.ageukiw.org.uk



