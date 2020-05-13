Photo thanks to Bluewatch_Newport

Firefighters are at the scene of a crash at Northwood this afternoon (Wednesday).

*Updated

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service says a car has collided with a telegraph pole, near the County Showground on Cowes Road.

Crews were called just after 12pm.

The main Cowes to Newport road is currently impassable, Isle of Wight Radio has been told.

*Updated 1.06pm

*Newport Road in Northwood is closed between Stag Lane and Northwood Garage, while emergency services attend the incident.

*Updated 1.26pm

Police say a man in his 70s has been taken to hospital and road closures are currently in place to deal with a fuel spillage and as a precaution.

