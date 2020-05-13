Firefighters are at the scene of a crash at Northwood this afternoon (Wednesday).

*Updated

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service says a car has collided with a telegraph pole, near the County Showground on Cowes Road.

Crews were called just after 12pm.

The main Cowes to Newport road is currently impassable, Isle of Wight Radio has been told.

Route 1

Due to an accident at Northwood buses are unable to get from Newport to Cowes or the return.

We are currently running from Newport to St Marys and will try to operate from Cowes to the Horseshoe. <S.J> #travelalert — Southern Vectis (@SouthernVectis) May 13, 2020

*Updated 1.06pm

*Newport Road in Northwood is closed between Stag Lane and Northwood Garage, while emergency services attend the incident.

*Updated 1.26pm

* Police say a man in his 70s has been taken to hospital and road closures are currently in place to deal with a fuel spillage and as a precaution.



