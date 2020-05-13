“Throughout this crisis, we have been committed to helping key workers travel, so they can carry out their vital roles – and this will not change”

“The Government has asked people to continue working from home, if they can. However, those who cannot may now be allowed to return to their offices and other work locations. We know this is likely to increase demand for our services, and we are planning to respond accordingly.

“We will be ensuring that passengers are able to maintain social distancing when travelling with us. When a bus is at full capacity, our driver won’t be able to welcome anyone else on board.

“This may be frustrating for those affected, but we ask our customers to bear with us whilst we work hard to ensure there are enough seats for all – increasing the number of buses on our routes if we possibly can.

“The Government has also advised that you should wear a face covering in crowded areas – including on public transport – because evidence suggests that it may protect others if you are infected but have not yet developed symptoms. These can be hand made if necessary.

“Our team will continue to protect our drivers and customers, by maintaining stringent anti-viral cleaning regimes, with a greater focus on high-touch areas. Our drivers will be protected by screens, and we ask people to only use cash if they have no other method of payment. Ideally, they should use contactless or app payments.

“Our entire team is looking forward to a time when we can transport people across this wonderful city for leisure purposes, as well as for work. Until then, we would like to thank you all for your patience. I would also like to commend my incredible colleagues for all they are doing to provide essential transport for workers here on the island.”