Law-breakers are planning to stage two ‘mass gatherings’ on the Isle of Wight this weekend.

A poster, doing the rounds on social media, says events will be happening at Appley Beach/Park, Ryde and Seaclose Park, Newport on Saturday (16).

the poster was orignally made for a planned gathering in Hyde Park, London which police are aware of.

People are reminded that any mass gatherings are currently banned in the UK – and are warned NOT to attend.

Social distancing measures remain in place to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Anyone found to be breaking social distancing measures could be hit with a minimum fine of £100.

Isle of Wight Radio has asked Hampshire Constabulary for a comment.



