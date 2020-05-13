A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital following a crash in Northwood this afternoon (Wednesday).

Newport Road in Northwood remains closed between Stag Lane and Northwood Garage.

Hampshire Constabulary, alongside the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, was called to the incident, near to the County Showground, at around 12pm.

A black Ford Focus had collided with a telegraph pole, according to police.

A road closure is in place to deal with a fuel spillage and as a precaution to deal with the damage power line pole.



