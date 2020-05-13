Police in England have been told they ‘have not got any powers to enforce social distancing’.

That differs from the guidance given to officers in Wales though – where they can insist on the two-metre rule.

It is the responsibility of councils there to make sure that is the case in workplaces.

It comes as Hampshire Constabulary warns Islanders that officers can issue fines for £100 to those not adhering to Government guidelines.

Scott Chilton, Assistant Chief Constable, said:

“Officers will be focusing on those activities that remain prohibited including unlawful gatherings, travelling to visit others in their homes. “We will use common sense and discretion to determine what’s reasonable. “…officers will continue to engage, explain, encourage and, only as a last resort, enforce.”

Chief Constable Chilton has praised the efforts of the public over the past few weeks, saying he is “confident” the vast majority will continue to do their bit and follow the guidance.

“As many of us are now able to spend much more time outdoors and travel to work, each of us need to take responsibility for doing that within the restrictions set out by the Government. “As a police force, we are no different to anyone else, in that our priority, and the public’s, is to reduce the spread of this infection and protect the NHS. “Personal responsibility is now key – think carefully about where you are going and how you will be able to keep your distance from others. Keep in mind the purpose of the regulations and the national effort to protect the NHS and save lives. “Our overall aim is to continue to encourage and support our communities to comply fully with the restrictions. “Ultimately, we are all in this together so it’s important that the public listen to the advice as this is about all of us continuing to limit the spread of the virus.” “Officers are also working hard to keep us all safe from the full range of crimes in what remain challenging circumstances so we would ask everyone to work with us and remember that if you need our help we are here for you.”

For guidance on what you can and cannot do, please seek advice released by the Government here.



