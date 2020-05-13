A “worrying” new scam, based on the Government’s new coronavirus contact tracing app being trialled on the Isle of Wight, has been developed by fraudsters.

Islanders are being warned about the “concerning” scam, which comes in the form of a text message.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, as of Monday (11) more than 55,000 people had installed the new technology.

The new trace, track and test app is being piloted on the Island before its launched nationwide.

Ahead of its UK-wide roll-out, people have reported receiving scam messages purportedly generated by the app.

According to the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), the message links to a fake website which asks for the users personal details.

CTSI says scammers may use the information to gain access to bank accounts and commit other forms of identity fraud.

CTSI Lead Officer, Katherine Hart, said:

“We have witnessed a surge in COVID-19-related scams since lockdown began. This evidence is yet another example of scammers modifying their campaigns as the situation develops. “I am especially concerned that scams themed around the contact tracing app are already appearing, even though the official NHS app has only been released in a limited testing phase on the Isle of Wight. “These texts are a way to steal personal data and may put the bank accounts of recipients at risk. If anyone receives texts or other kinds of messages like this, they should not click on any accompanying links, and report them to Action Fraud.”

Scams related to the coronavirus emergency have taken off since March, and Action Fraud reports that COVID-19 scams stole over £2 million during this time.

Consumer protection experts fear that more scams themed around the contact tracing app will appear once it is released nationally.

To report instances of scams, go to the Action Fraud website, or if in Scotland, call Police Scotland on 101.



