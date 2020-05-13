The Isle of Wight Zoo says Government support to help it survive the pandemic “ is by no means guaranteed”, as it continues to struggle with “inescapable costs”.

Founder of The Wildheart Trust, Charlotte Corney says although she’s “encouraged” by the Government support “it is clear that all other areas of fundraising have to be exhausted” before you are eligible.

Charlotte Corney told Isle of Wight Radio:

“While we’re really pleased and encouraged that a new funding pot has opened up specifically to help the zoo and aquarium community we’re also aware that funding via the Zoo Support Fund is by no means guaranteed for us here at The Wildheart Trust.

She added:

“We do have an active Crowdfunder at the moment and are working hard to secure financial help from as many different places as possible. Despite being careful with expenditure and benefitting from the loyal support of locals dropping off supplies to our animal food bank, we’re still struggling with the inescapable costs related to keeping our animals happy and healthy”.

It comes as the Isle of Wight’s Monkey Haven told Isle of Wight Radio the Government’s funding pot “is not easy to attain and it appears to be a lengthy process”.

Meanwhile, the manager of Amazon Zoo World also revealed if it is eligible for the money it “will not help them for long”.

You can donate to the Isle of Wight Zoo here.



