The United Kingdom will be more united, with people being kinder once the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic – according to a survey by the Office For National Statistics (ONS).
The latest weekly Opinions and Lifestyle Survey (OPN), includes new information about how people in Great Britain think that life will change.
- More united. 57% of adults believe that Great Britain will be more united once we have recovered from the coronavirus pandemic. This compares with 21% thinking Britain was united before the pandemic. Among the 70+ age group, the shift was from 28% to 59%, compared with 19% to 56% of the 16-69 year olds.
- Kinder. More people (67%) think that Britain will be a kind nation after the pandemic. This compares with 39% of adults believing that Britain was’ somewhat or very kind’ before the coronavirus outbreak. Again, there were differences between age groups., with 51% of the 70+ group saying the nation was ‘somewhat or very kind’ before the pandemic, compared with 37% of the 16-69 year olds. Expectations for after the pandemic rose to 72% for the 70+ group and to 66% for the 16-69 year olds.
- Equality. Only 16% of adults surveyed felt that Britain was ‘somewhat or very equal’ before the pandemic. A higher proportion, at 22%, believed we would be a more equal society following the pandemic. This was higher (28%) among those aged 70+. Among respondents aged between 16 and 69, years old, this view was shared by 20%.
- Return to normal. There is a growing expectation that it will take longer to return to ‘normal’, with 46% of adults now thinking it will be longer than six months, compared with 33% after the first week of lockdown.
- Economic future. When considering their economic future, 41% of adults expected their financial position to get ‘a little or a lot worse’ over the next 12 months. A similar proportion (42%) expect it to stay the same. Opinions were more pessimistic in relation to the nation’s economic future, with 84% of respondents saying they expected the general economic situation in this country to get ‘a little or a lot worse’ over the next 12 months.
Commenting on the findings, Hugh Stickland from the Office for National Statistics said:
“It is interesting to see the growth in community spirit over the weeks ONS has carried out this survey. Now for the first time, we’ve asked people about their attitudes and expectations of a post-pandemic nation. In many cases, this is optimistic, especially among older people.
“We expect Britain to become kinder and more united, although not necessarily more equal. There is a recognition that it will take longer for the nation to return to ‘normal’ than originally assumed, and that the economic future will be challenging.”