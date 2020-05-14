The latest weekly Opinions and Lifestyle Survey (OPN), includes new information about how people in Great Britain think that life will change.

Commenting on the findings, Hugh Stickland from the Office for National Statistics said:

“It is interesting to see the growth in community spirit over the weeks ONS has carried out this survey. Now for the first time, we’ve asked people about their attitudes and expectations of a post-pandemic nation. In many cases, this is optimistic, especially among older people.

“We expect Britain to become kinder and more united, although not necessarily more equal. There is a recognition that it will take longer for the nation to return to ‘normal’ than originally assumed, and that the economic future will be challenging.”