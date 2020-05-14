The Isle of Wight’s MP has asked the Government to consider allowing furloughed staff back to work part-time earlier than the start of August.

Bob Seely says he wants their return to align, ‘”as closely as possible”, with step three of ‘the recovery strategy’. That could see openings for a number of businesses in the hospitality, accommodation and leisure industry from July 4 at the earliest.

Mr Seely has also asked the Chancellor Rishi Sunak to take a “cautious approach” when deciding how the employer contribution is calculated.

Employers will be asked to pay a percentage towards the salaries of those furloughed staff who return to work part-time.

He says businesses are already feeling the economic impact, which he acknowledges will continue due to social distancing requirements.

Mr Seely said:

“The extension to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme until the end of October is very welcome and will benefit those employers and staff in industries which are unable to revive during this period. “I am also pleased the Chancellor is allowing furloughed staff to be able to return to work part-time, with employers being asked to pay a percentage towards their salaries. This will give flexibility to businesses and boost the economy. “I do, however, have some reservations about the finer details over the dates which furloughed employees will be allowed to return part-time and how the employer calculations will be worked out, which I hope the Chancellor will take into consideration. “I want to ensure that those businesses which may be permitted to open from 4 July, particularly those in the visitor and hospitality sectors, who rely on specific and limited parts of the year to generate an entire annual livelihood, will not be disadvantaged by the scheme. “These businesses have already lost a significant part of their core operating period, and therefore will be looking to use as much of what remains of the season to trade, if considered viable to do so.”

The Island’s MP has written to the Chancellor.

He wants him to consider his representations before specific details and information is made available towards the end of this month.

Mr Seely said:

“I am looking forward to working with the Chancellor, and others, as part of an industry taskforce to work out how best to support those in the leisure, hospitality and tourism sectors moving forward. “I hope that some of the trade bodies representing these sectors will be given the opportunity to directly contribute to this work to explore workable solutions.”

Mr Seely says he will also be writing to Tourism Minister, Nigel Huddleston.



