More than half of the Isle of Wight’s population have downloaded the new contact tracing app, according to the Transport Secretary.

Grants Shapps says 72,300 have installed the new track, trace and test technology.

However, Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely says the figure does not mean that all the downloads are from Islanders.

Mr Shapps revealed the news during today’s daily press briefing.

He said that people will be asked to download the app upon arrival to the country, when it is rolled-out nationwide.

Mr Shapps said:

“There are now half the residents of the Isle of Wight, where it is being trialled, who have downloaded the tracking app… One of the things we will be asking people to do at the border, when they come in [to the country], is to download the app – and provide us with contact details so that we know where people are.”

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely has told Isle of Wight Radio he is “delighted with the response”.

He said:

“I’m delighted that the Island has been given recognition for downloading it in such significant numbers. 73,000 downloads doesn’t mean that 73,000 Islanders have downloaded, it’ll be fewer than that. But whatever the true number, it is very very significant. “Not everyone on the Island has a phone, some people are too young. Some people are old and don’t have one. But amongst those people, especially of working age with a smartphone, we’ve clearly had a very very positive response and i’m delighted with that and delighted we’re getting recognition for that.”

More follows.



