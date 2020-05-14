The Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely believes the Island can emerge from the Covid-19 outbreak as a renowned ‘centre of innovation and technological know-how.’

Mr Seely has said he is proud that the Isle of Wight is leading the way with three new Government-led initiatives using technology in the fight against disease and to improve health care.

Mr Seely has been speaking after the latest of which – using drones to convey medical supplies from the mainland to St Mary’s – went live.

The Island is also at the forefront of the new testing and tracing app, while a grant of £48 million was awarded last summer to help the Island develop advances in healthcare.

In addition, many other local companies, including members of the Island Technology Group, had embarked on their own initiatives to use high-tech know-how in the fight against Covid-19.

Mr Seely said:

“I’m delighted that the Island is part of this pioneering approach using new technology to improve quality of life and potentially saves lives. “I hope that the drones will help us get PPE and other equipment to the Island faster and cheaper than other methods of transportation. I also hope that they can help speed up diagnoses by cutting out time spent journeying on ferries and roads. “The drone and tele-medicine trials are helping to transform IW health services and the quality of life for Islanders. With these new forms of technology there will be a reduced need for Islanders to travel to the mainland, or indeed St Mary’s, which will improve their quality of life and get them quicker access to some healthcare services. It will also make better use of NHS staff time. “We are a community full of ideas, know-how and a willingness to embrace new technology. Any lazy and unjust notion that we are somehow slow in moving with the times in terms of technology have thankfully been laid bare by recent events. “The Isle of Wight is leading the way. I want more pilot schemes that can benefit Islanders and I want the Island to be at the forefront of NHS technology leading the rest of the country.”





