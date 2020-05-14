One in three care homes on the Isle of Wight are now reporting outbreaks of the coronavirus.

In the latest figures, published by Public Health England, 24, out of 75, care homes, including residential and nursing homes, on the Island are recording suspected or confirmed cases of the virus.

Five further homes identified they had confirmed cases or symptoms last week, after a seeming drop the week before, where only one home reported it.

The first cases confirmed in a care home on the Island happened in the week beginning March 30 and have been steadily rising until a decrease the week before.

Other data from the Office for National Statistics shows the number of people who have passed away from Covid-19 in Isle of Wight care homes has reached double figures — with 10 now confirmed.

The latest figures of infection on the Island show 157 people have had the virus.

32 people have died at St Mary’s Hospital after contracting the illness.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust says 25 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

By Louise Hill, Local Democracy Reporter



