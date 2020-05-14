Victorious Festival – due to take place in Portsmouth this August Bank Holiday – has been cancelled.

The event attracts thousands of Islanders across the Solent each year.

But, due to the coronavirus outbreak, this year’s event has been cancelled – but organisers say it will be back in August 2021.

In a statement, Victorious Festival has said:

“Firstly, we’d like to say a huge thank you for your patience and support while we’ve been navigating our way through this difficult time – it really does mean so much to everyone at Team Victorious.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Victorious Festival 2020 will no longer be going ahead as planned. Working closely with the relevant authorities we have come to the conclusion that this is the only safe and viable option.

“We know this will be a huge disappointment to everyone who is part of our festival family, including performers, traders, contractors, suppliers and you, the festival-goers, but we will be working harder than ever and will return even stronger on August bank holiday 2021 at our beautiful seafront location.

“It would mean the world to us if you kept hold of your tickets and joined us again at Victorious 2021. Tickets will automatically be rolled over– you don’t need to do anything and we can’t wait to welcome you back! Of course, we understand that people’s circumstances may have changed and so we are offering refunds to anyone who isn’t able to attend in 2021.

“The health and happiness of our festival family is the most important thing so please stay safe this summer, look out for each other and we will see you next year for the best Victorious Festival yet!”



