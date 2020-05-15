A banner of appreciation has been carefully crafted by a team member at Northwood Primary School – depicting different sectors of society fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20 ft artwork features Captain Tom Moore, nurses, doctors, staff in retail and post-people, as well as Northwood Primary School’s therapy dog Betty.

Acting Head of Northwood Primary, Sian Mumford said:

“We always knew that Jane was phenomenally talented artistically, but this has blown all of us away. This crisis has really shone a spotlight on the different threads that weave our society, some of which don’t get the appreciation that they should. Jane has recognised this in her work and we’re so proud of it…and her!”

“The banner will take pride of place in the school, ready to welcome students back when the time is right.”