Isle of Wight housebuilder, Captiva Homes is offering NHS workers extra help to get on the property ladder.

As the firm prepares to restart on its construction sites, it has released details of unique packages to help key workers with the costs of buying a new home.

NHS workers will receive £500 towards every £25,000 spent on a Captiva home up to a value of £5,000 as a thank you for all the hard work during the pandemic.

Other key frontline workers will also benefit from Captiva’s Reserve for £99 scheme.

Head of Sales and Marketing Andrew Titmuss said:

“What the NHS teams have done during this crisis is phenomenal and we wanted to find a way to say thank you. “In the last couple of days, we have heard that estate agents can now return to work and people can start to buy and sell homes again. “We know our customers will be very excited as we have many current reservations at our developments that cannot wait to move into the new dream home they have chosen, especially at our West Acre Park development in Ryde which has had overwhelming interest even whilst we have been closed. “We are looking forward to welcoming back customers to our sales suite in the future, but here at Captiva Homes we believe preparation is everything and will only do so when we feel it is truly safe to do so. We certainly don’t want to put any further pressure on the NHS after their incredible work.” Captiva Homes launched its West Acre Park development in February and sold seven homes off plan over the first weekend. By lockdown the whole of the first release was sold out.”





