The Isle of Wight’s MP Bob Seely and Council Leader, Dave Stewart have written to Health Ministers offering to share their experiences about the app and wider test and trace programme to inform the national roll out of the app.

In a joint letter to Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, and Health Minister, Nadine Dorries, Mr Seely and Mr Stewart said they were compiling, with local partners, a detailed portfolio of learning from their experience of engaging the local community in using the app as well as the wider test and trace programme to inform the forthcoming national rollout of the app. This is with the supportive Central Government.

The letter – written a week after the app was rolled out on the Island – said uptake had been strong on the Island, with the overwhelming majority of downloads from the Island.

There have been more than 72,000 downloads – with the vast majority being on the Isle of Wight.

Mr Seely said:

“The latest download figures announced live at the 5pm Daily Briefing show the very strong engagement and response from the Island. “Not all the 73k or so downloads will be Islanders, and some Islanders have downloaded more than once, but the consensus is that the Island has downloaded the app in significant numbers, and our use will drive understanding of it. “It’s important to remember that the Trace & Test programme is not only about the app, but about the entire programme to keep us safe. By getting this Trace and Test programme early, we have kept Islanders safer, earlier. “In addition, the Island is helping the NHS with both technical but also real-world solutions to make sure the app and the Trace and Test scheme can help the rest of the UK. “We need to keep downloading the app, making sure it is on, keep sending feedback on the feedback form and by doing that, help the rest of the UK to support the NHS – and care homes – and to stay healthy.”

An average of 25 people per day were being tested for coronavirus after reporting it through the app.

The representatives said they were ready and able to engage with colleagues in parliament, local government, NHS and public health when needed and encourage them to play their part.

Islanders have been providing feedback to the NHSX team to help them shape the app before it is rolled out to the rest of the country.

The MP and council leader said they were pleased the Island community could do its bit to help the rest of the country, whilst also making Islanders safer.

They said:

“…we are now compiling – with local partners, including the local NHS Trust – a detailed portfolio of learning from our experience of engaging our local community in using the app as well as the wider test and trace programme. This is being done so that our experiences can inform the forthcoming national rollout of the app.

“Both of us are willing to encourage our parliamentary and local government colleagues, respectively, to play their part.

“Our experience of the past week is that local elected representatives, alongside local authority, NHS and public health professionals, know best how to engage with and lead their communities to secure their support and confidence in a programme of this sort.

“We are ready and able to engage with our colleagues when it is needed.”

They added that being at least a fortnight ahead of the rest of country in terms of the trace and testing programme, they are well placed to continue supporting initial phases ahead of national rollouts, and in doing so not just make the Isle of Wight community even safer but also continue to help the rest of the country.



