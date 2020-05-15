A 22-year-old Isle of Wight man’s been arrested – and released under investigation – following a crash in Newport on Wednesday (13).

Hampshire Constabulary says it was called to a single vehicle collision on Parkhurst Road at 1.55am.

Police say a grey Toyota Hilux overturned as it was travelling in the direction of Cowes.

A 22-year-old man from Newport was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving without a license, and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

He has since been released from custody, but remains under investigation while enquiries continue.

If you witnessed this collision, or have any information, you can call 101, quoting crime reference number 44200168555.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.



