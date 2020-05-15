A new discretionary fund will be coming into place to help some Isle of Wight businesses who have been unable to receive Government grants.

Council Leader, Dave Stewart, says at least £3 million could be made available to support those companies who have ‘slipped through the net’.

Speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio, Councillor Stewart, says guidelines are currently being reviewed by the council.

Cllr Stewart said:

“I am aware we could lose some well known businesses because they cant survive in the current climate – which is tragic. “We can’t help everyone, but I think we can still help some of our lifeline businesses.”

Already £40m has already been paid out to Island businesses by the Government.

More details on the discretionary fund – and how to apply – are expected to be revealed next week.

Any businesses with further queries are asked to email [email protected]



