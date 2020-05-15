A person has been struck by a train near Lake this evening (Friday).

Emergency services are on the scene and Island Line services are suspended for the rest of the day.

A South Western Railway spokesperson said:

“Due to emergency services dealing with an incident between Shanklin and Ryde Pier Head all lines are blocked.

“We have received reports that a person has been struck on the Island line.

Our response teams are working with the emergency services to assist with the incident and all services on the Island line are suspended until the end of the day.”



