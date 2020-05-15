The Isle of Wight Council has ‘sincerely apologised’ after an Islander was slammed for bringing – what it thought – was just a coat-hanger and phone charger to the tip.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, residents were reminded about only taking essential items to Lynnbottom, after someone apparently turned up with the two small items.

However, it has since performed a u-turn, saying there could have also been green waste in that person’s car, as claimed by the individual.

The council says it liaised with Amey overnight to investigate the incident further, including speaking with the staff member who was on ‘Meet and Greet’ duties that morning.

In response, Amey has said:

“Amey does not condone the action of our employee resulting from a misunderstanding of the conversation he had with the resident and has conveyed apologies to the individual concerned via the council.”

The council and Amey have offered their sincere apologies over any distress caused.

The council says it was only ever intended to be used as an example to support the important message regarding non-essential journeys to the household waste recycling centre (HWRC).

The health and safety of residents and site staff is extremely important as lock down measures are slowly released.

The council says it has had more examples of residents bringing a small number of items to the HWRC some of which could easily have been stored at home or collected at the kerbside.



