Bembridge RNLI responded to a powerboat run aground on Bembridge Ledge this morning (Saturday).

The station’s inshore lifeboat was launched to assist the five members of crew aboard the 20 foot boat at just after 11am.

Within just minutes, the lifeboat was on scene and found the crew with no injuries and the boat without damage.

The lifeboat took the stranded crew back to the station to wait for the tide to come back in to allow their boat to refloat.

The boat will be recovered by the Bembridge all-weather lifeboat at approximately 6pm this evening.



